Artists sought for gallery open show

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford is seeking artists to participate in its open show, which will run Oct. 3-27, with a reception Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The show will feature cash prizes, including $500 for best in show.

The call for artists is open to representational and non-representational oils, acrylics, watermedia, pastels, graphics, printmaking (woodblocks, linoprints and hand-pulled such as monotypes, etc.) and mixed media.

All work should have been executed within the last three years.

Delivery of work will be Sept. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. only.

For a copy of the prospectus, visit www.gallery25ct.com, email Gallery25newmilfordct@gmail.com or stop by the Railroad Street gallery.

“We love bringing this opportunity to the local arts community and encourage artists to submit their work for display at Gallery 25’s Open Show,” said show co-chairwomen and SCAN President Adele Moros. “There are so many talented artists in the area and we’re looking forward to a high quality show.”

Christopher Magadini, an impressionist landscape oil painter, from Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., is the guest judge.

“Mr. Magadini is known as one of the finest landscape artists in the Northeast, and more recently as one of the finest plein-air painters in the region,” said Gallery 25 Executive Director Diane Dubreuil.

“Christopher is an exceptionally talented painter and we are thrilled to have his expertise in judging the open show,” she said.