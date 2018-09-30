https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Artists-sought-for-October-show-13259571.php
Artists sought for October show
Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford is issuing a call to artists interested in participating in the gallery’s upcoming open show Oct. 4-28.
The show, which will feature cash prizes totaling $1,500, will include an opening reception Oct. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located in the railroad station on Railroad Street.
The call for artists is open to representational and non-representational oils, acrylics, watermedia, pastels, graphics, printmaking (woodblocks, linoprints and hand-pulled such as monotypes, etc.), mixed media, small sculpture and artisan collections.
Delivery for all work will be Oct. 1 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.
For a copy of the prospectus, email Gallery25newmilfordct
@gmail.com or pick up a copy at the gallery.
View Comments