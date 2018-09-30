Artists sought for October show

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford is issuing a call to artists interested in participating in the gallery’s upcoming open show Oct. 4-28.

The show, which will feature cash prizes totaling $1,500, will include an opening reception Oct. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located in the railroad station on Railroad Street.

The call for artists is open to representational and non-representational oils, acrylics, watermedia, pastels, graphics, printmaking (woodblocks, linoprints and hand-pulled such as monotypes, etc.), mixed media, small sculpture and artisan collections.

Delivery for all work will be Oct. 1 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

For a copy of the prospectus, email Gallery25newmilfordct

@gmail.com or pick up a copy at the gallery.