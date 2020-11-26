Artists Sunday event set at KAA

The Kent Art Association has announced it has joined the Artists Sunday Alliance and that it will promote local artisans and craftspeople on Artists Sunday Nov. 29.

Artist Sunday is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season.

“As we wrap up the year with our final show, KAA is focused on promoting our member’s works on Artist Sunday to highlight their talents and share with others the joy of art,” said Connie Horton, president of KAA. “ What better way to support a community organization and what better gift to give than an original painting or photograph from a local artist.”

The gallery is located at 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989 or visit www.kentart.org.