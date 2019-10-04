Artists’ Salon to meet in Bridgewater

The next meeting of the new monthly Artists’ Salon led by professional artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter, maker-in-residence at Burnham Library, will be held Oct. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bridgewater library.

The group meets the second Wednesday of each month from through June at the 62 Main St. South library. Artists discuss projects being worked on, shows attended and interesting experiences they've had as artists.

Attendees are asked to bring a beverage or snack to share. Non-red wine and beer are permitted.

For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.