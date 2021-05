WASHINGTON — Artist Lynda O’Connor will be displaying her work on June 1 at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Road, Washington Depot.

The exhibition runs through July 10.

O’Connor is an abstract artist who seeks inspiration from Litchfield County’s abundant natural environment.

Her artwork is about connections - connections between people, between people and nature and connections between line and shape, color and space, an announcement said. The painting process is led by intuition. She uses mixed media to build up layers and “history,” and then erase, mask and excavate back until the final image emerges.

Byrde + the b is at10 Titus Road, Washington Depot. For more information, call 860-619-0422 or visit byrdeandtheb.com.