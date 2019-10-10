Artisans’ fair to support KVFD

Kent Volunteer Fire Department will hold Kent’s Art from the Heart artisans’ fair Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kent firehouse, 28 Maple St.

Artists and vendors from the area will display and sell their work, with proceeds to benefit the KVFD.

Jewelry, woodworking, textiles and paintings are among the mediums to be represented.

For more information or vendor space, call Jill Scholsohn at 203-848-7944 or email riverstone8@yahoo.com.