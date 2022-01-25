Art workshop for kids, adults, opens in Kent: ‘It all starts from that scribble’ Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 6:32 p.m.
Sasha Schwartz is opening Scribble Art Workshop in the Kent Green Shopping Center. The workshop is a developmentally-based art studio for children as young as 18 months to adults. It is the second studio location, there is one located in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Sasha Schwartz draws with her son, Harrison, in her new shop, Scribble Art Workshop, in the Kent Green Shopping Center on Wednesday. The workshop, opening nest month, is a developmentally based art studio for children as young as 18 months to adults.
KENT — Feeling creative? Artist Sasha Schwartz encourages people to make something original, rather than copying from a piece of art.
“Copying doesn’t teach you any of the higher level thinking skills that the arts can teach,” said Schwartz, who is owner and founder of Scribble Art Workshop, a developmentally-based art studio for children from 18 months to adults. The studio is opening a second location at 63 Main St. in February in the Kent Green Shopping Center. Scribble Art Workshop is also in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
