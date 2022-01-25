Art workshop for kids, adults, opens in Kent: ‘It all starts from that scribble’

KENT — Feeling creative? Artist Sasha Schwartz encourages people to make something original, rather than copying from a piece of art.

“Copying doesn’t teach you any of the higher level thinking skills that the arts can teach,” said Schwartz, who is owner and founder of Scribble Art Workshop, a developmentally-based art studio for children from 18 months to adults. The studio is opening a second location at 63 Main St. in February in the Kent Green Shopping Center. Scribble Art Workshop is also in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

Schwartz said when art teachers have all their students make the same painting, step by step, the exact same way, “It doesn’t teach you problem solving, persistence, envisioning and a development of craft — things that you can then take to other subject areas.”

Art involves so much more than just the process of drawing, said Schwartz, 40, who lives in Wingdale, N.Y., with her 5-year-old son Harrison, and her husband, Steven Schwartz, a farmer.

“In our classes, we are teaching them to innovate, to persist through a problem, to collaborate with and respect one another, and to take care of tools,” she said.

She said students should explore materials freely, according to whatever developmental stage they’re at.

‘Scribbology’

About 10 years ago, Schwartz co-wrote a book called “Scribbology,” which contains research on artists’ developmental stages for each age group. She basis her teaching curriculum on that book.

At Scribble Arts, toddlers are taught skills such as language acquisition, which includes identifying colors through experience, and learning about materials in a three-dimensional way.

“So instead of showing them paint, we have them touch the paint, use the paint, and smell the paint,” she said.

Classes for school-age children include printmaking and toy design.

“In toy design, they make their own bobbleheads, board games and doll houses,” she said.

The studio also offers an industrial design class, which is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) class where students build a structure, such as a house, and use LED lighting and working motors on it and inside it.

Sculpture classes are also taught.

Schwartz said in art education, there’s typically a strong focus on painting and drawing, but sculpture tends to be ignored.

“Sculpture teaches problem solving in such a direct way,” Schwartz said. “It’s not just about it looking good, it has to stay together.”

When most people think of sculpture, they tend to think of clay, but there are many more kinds of sculptures one can make, she said.

Scribble Art teaches sculpting from wood, mixed media, found objects, plaster, foam core and paper.

Despite what many may think, she said adults are much more difficult to teach art to than children.

“Adults come with this preconceived idea of what they can and can’t do. They often say to me, ‘I don’t have a creative bone in my body.’ To break their own perception of their abilities is very hard,” she said.

“It’s our job to break down those walls,” she added.

Wide reach

Schwartz is looking into forming partnerships with some of the local museums and galleries in Kent where children can visit and possibly get their artwork on display and in shows.

Proceeds from the sale of their work would go toward a scholarship fund, for which art students can apply.

Schwartz majored in sculpture at Washington University in Missouri and has a master’s degree in art education from the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan.

For about 15 years, she taught art in New York City public schools. She left her job due to the pandemic. She now teaches art at Dutchess Day School in Millbrook, N.Y.

She opened her first Scribble Art studio in 2013 in Manhattan, and the Dobbs Ferry location in 2016. She closed the Manhattan location in 2020 due to the pandemic, but kept the Dobbs Ferry location. At nearly 1,100 square feet, the Kent location is her largest studio to date.

Aside from her studio, Schwartz and her team of 40 teachers also teach in about 50 after-school programs throughout Westchester, N.Y. and New York City. She said she hopes to be able to teach art in after-school programs at Connecticut schools.

The Kent studio will be open for summer camp classes.

The studio’s name symbolizes the importance of scribbling, Schwartz said.

“The name comes from the fact that the first developmental stage for artistic development is the scribbling stage,” she said.

She said people often discount scribbling as “scribble scrabble” — as not important or meaningless. However, that’s far from the case, she said.

“The scribble is the symbol of this lifelong relationship with image making,” she said. “It’s the child’s first experience of expressing something internal in an external way. It’s the beginning of a long life of mark making and drawing.”

“It all starts from that scribble,” she said.

For information on Scribble Art Workshop, visit scribbleartworkshop.com. or email info@scribbleartworkshop.com.

sandra.fox@hearstmediact.com 203-948-9802