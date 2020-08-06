Art show raises more than $1,000

The Great Hollow Nature Preserve in New Fairfield has announced it raised more than $1,300 through its recent virtual juried art show.

The funds came from the artists' participation fees and the customers that bought paintings and photographs.

The Great Hollow Photographers Club sponsored the art show and presented a check with the funds raised to Chad Seewagen, executive director of Great Hollow, July 31.

Seewagen thanked the Great Hollow Photographers Club for their efforts and their donation.

“The artists were very supportive and the community was exceptionally generous with their donations,” said Linda Hubbard, chairwoman of the art show.

“When we had to change from our normal physical art show at Great Hollow to a virtual show, everyone was skeptical as to how it would work,” she said. “But thanks to the powerful spirit of our artists and our local community, the virtual show was an amazing success.”

In addition to Hubbard, the team that helped coordinate the show included John O’Donnell, chief organizer of GHPC, and team members Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Jeff Ginsburg, Justin Goodhart, Jane Haslem, Kathy L’Hommedieu, Mary Jane Magoon, Masumi O’Donnell, Susan Rostenberg, and Neil Zobler.