Art show, auction on tap in Washington

The Washington Rotary Club will hold its first annual art show and auction Sept. 22 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bryan Memorial Hall in town.

The show will feature artists from the local area and student work from Shepaug, Rumsey Hall and the Gunnery schools.

The auctioneer for the art auction will be Tom Farmen.

A silent auction will feature paintings, gift certificates and contributions from local businesses.

Tickets are $10 or $15 at the door, and each includes a glass of wine or a beer. Tickets are available from Rotary Club members and at The Hickory Stick Bookshop and Washington Supply.

Proceeds from the evening will be used to support the ongoing activities of the Washington Rotary Club. These include providing scholarships to Shepaug seniors and supporting a senior project each year.

In addition, club members volunteer at Judea Garden that provides fresh vegetables to food banks in the area. The club also helps with some of the infrastructure needs of the garden.

The Rotary supports the Fuel Fund for Washington. The club hosts an annual “thank you” reception for those who volunteer throughout the town of Washington.