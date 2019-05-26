The Kent Art Association will open its Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show May 25 with an opening reception at 2 p.m. and presentation of awards at 3 p.m. The show will run through June 9, with the gallery open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. and May 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. Above is “Crow with Basket,” a digitally enhanced photograph by Judith Secco of Bantam, who was the winner of the 2018 Best in Show award at the KAA’s juried presidents show and will be the featured artist for the KAA’s solo artist show.