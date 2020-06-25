Art-making classes set in Bridgewater

Lifelong artist and instructor Pamela Hochstetter will offer a series of summer art-making classes at the Bridgewater Town Pavilion beginning July 1.

Following the first day, the class will meet July 15, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 and 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the pavilion.

The focus of the sessions will be free-flowing artistic expression. The classes will provide participants with a safe space to process our new reality through the playful making of art.

Each session will begin with a short, guided meditation.

No previous art or meditation experience is necessary.

Attendees will respect 10 feet of social distancing and wear masks.

Participants should bring their own waterproof table covering, water for brushes if applicable and all necessary art supplies

A suggested donation of $50 per class. A sliding scale will be used for participants who aren't able to pay the full amount.

Additionally, no one will be turned away because of inability to pay.

Class will be limited to 10 people. Each person will have their own large picnic table to work on.

For more information, contact pamelahochstetter@gmail.com or 860-355-1921 by June 30.