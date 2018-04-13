Art gallery to present wood program

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a “Wood Into Art” program April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The free program at the art studio situated in the railroad station on Railroad Street will include a presentation and demonstrations by Gallery 25 member artists Linda McMillan and Sergio Villaschi and gallery guest artist Al Silverstri.

Refreshments will be served.

Villaschi will present “Turning Wood, From Logs to Bowls and Vases,” which will highlight the process of how he turns local woods into functional pieces of art.

McMillan and Silverstri will conduct various wood carving demonstrations using multiple tools and different types of wood throughout the afternoon.

The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, call 860-355-6009.