‘Art from Within’ show to open

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a group exhibit, “Art from Within,” Nov. 3 from Dec. 30.

The show will feature works by Raffaella Arcamone, Bonnie Jo Cheron, Mary Eddy, Kathy Flynn, Jan Greco, Elizabeth Kaney, Monika Brendel Kenny, Lisa Sachetti Mahon, Didier Malaqin and Molly Morgan, all of whom explored their creative processes at New Milford Studio 130 with artist and teacher Kathleen L’Hommedieu.

The show can be viewed at the 62 Main St. South library Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more information, call 860-354-6937.