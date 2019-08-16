  • Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.” Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library / The News-Times Contributed

    Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.”

    less

    Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.”

less

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow through August. It features oils, mixed media and marble papers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. Above is “Monomoy Light.”