The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni or Litchfield through Oct. 14. The exhibit features large-scale landscape paintings by Brody and meticulously crafted furniture, above, and mobiles by Gugnoni. The gallery is located at The Smithy at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.