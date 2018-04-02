https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Art-exhibit-12785784.php
Art exhibit
Published 12:00 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of works by Litchfield artists Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani through April 7. The show will highlight paintings of the human form and works in abstract and modern expressionism as well. The gallery is located on the second floor of the store at 10 Main St. Morosani’s work is shown above. For more information, call 860-868-9003.
View Comments