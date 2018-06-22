Art entries sought for Kent art show

The Eric Sloane Museum and the Friends of the Eric Sloane Museum in Kent are accepting submissions for the community-centered art show based on the theme “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin.”

For his fifteenth birthday, Noah received a small wood-backed leather diary where he chronicled his daily activities on his father’s farm for about one year.

The book, “Diary of an Early American Boy,” written in 1962 by Eric Sloane, gives readers a glimpse of bygone days in 1805.

In the book, Sloane details the developing Blake homestead and common tasks performed such as nail-making, constructing a bridge, splitting shingles, spring plowing, maple-sugaring, farming, milling and foraging.

It also describes the cabin Noah and his family lived in, how special his four glass paned window was (as glass was hard to come by), and how designs were “scratched” into the dirt packed floor surfaces for special occasions.

The book also tells about how Noah takes a fancy to Miss Sarah Trowbridge, who he meets at an Easter Sunday service, and their evolving relationship.

Up to three pieces of artwork in some way connected to the story of “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin,” or his life in 1805 will be accepted June 22-24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artwork must be ready to hang.

The show will run June 29 through July 8.

An artist’s reception will open the exhibit July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be followed by a reading of “The Declaration of Independence” and a bell ringing shortly before 2 p.m.

In addition, on July 4, Friends members will be on site to demonstrate how to split shingles and hew logs.

Artists may pick up their artwork July 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

For information, call the Route 7 North museum at 860-927-3849.