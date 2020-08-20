Arrest made in shooting near Massachusetts casino

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last weekend near a Massachusetts casino, authorities said Thursday.

Daryl Brown, 29, of Randolph, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm and other offenses in the shooting at about 3 a.m. Sunday in Everett near the Encore Boston Harbor casino, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Brown and the victim, a man in his 30s, apparently got into an argument in the casino's lobby before the shooting, authorities said.

Brown allegedly waited for the victim outside of the casino garage and followed him in his vehicle, firing multiple shots from his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, authorities said. The victim was taken to a hospital and survived. No name was released.

The investigation remains open.