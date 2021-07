WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita have arrested a man suspected of pulling the trigger in a double shooting last month that killed one man and injured another.

Officers arrested Jermall Campbell, 39, of Wichita, on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm and gambling, television station KAKE reported. He is being held on $1 million bond.