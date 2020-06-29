Arrest made in connection with 1998 killing at reservoir

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have made an arrest in connection with the 1998 killing of a 26-year-old woman who was shot to death while walking on a trail near a Farmington reservoir.

Katherine Pires, 50, of East Hartford, was charged with hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer, Farmington police announced late Sunday. Pires was detained on $250,000 bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

The arrest was related to the fatal shooting of Agnieszka Ziemlewski, 26, of West Hartford, on Sept. 24, 1998, on a walking trail at the Metropolitan District Commission reservoir. The University of Connecticut graduate worked at a health care company in Hartford and moved to the U.S. from Poland with her family when she was 12.

No one has been charged with killing Ziemlewski. Police did not release details of the charges against Pires.

It was not clear if Pires has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the killer or killers.