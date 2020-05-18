Elementary teacher charged in deadly Wyoming shooting

In these photos released Monday, May 18, 2020, by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, is Cheyenne, Wyoming teacher Danelle Moyte. Moyte was charged with first-degree murder for the death of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Garcia. Garcia died after being shot in Cheyenne on Saturday, May 16. Moyte faces a charge of second-degree homicide and remains jailed. (Laramie County Sheriff's Office via AP) less In these photos released Monday, May 18, 2020, by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, is Cheyenne, Wyoming teacher Danelle Moyte. Moyte was charged with first-degree murder for the death of her boyfriend, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Elementary teacher charged in deadly Wyoming shooting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man is dead and an elementary school teacher jailed on a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting in Wyoming's capital city.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Danell Moyte on Saturday for the death of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Garcia, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at a home in Cheyenne around 2 a.m. Saturday to find Garcia with a 9-millimeter gunshot wound, KGAB radio reports.

Garcia died at a hospital.

Arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide, Moyte was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Moyte was jailed in Cheyenne and had no attorney on record with Laramie County Circuit Court to comment on her behalf.

A school district statement identified Moyte as a local elementary school teacher. Moyte was suspended with pay, according to the statement.