Army reinstating discharged immigrants

Court records show at least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to citizenship are being brought back to serve.

Since Aug. 17, the U.S. Army has reinstated 32 reservists, and revoked discharge orders of another six enlistees who had sued. Army Assistant Deputy for Recruiting and Retention Linden St. Clair said in the filing that another 149 discharges have been suspended and are under review.

The reinstatements follow an Associated Press story in early July that revealed dozens of immigrant enlistees were being discharged or had their contracts cancelled. Some said they were given no reason for their discharge.

The reinstatements come weeks after the Army reversed course, suspending the discharges at least temporarily.