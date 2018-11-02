https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Army-helicopter-makes-precautionary-landing-in-13357797.php
Army helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in field
RICHARDSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter landed in field at a farm in Culpeper County as a precaution.
The Free Lance-Star reports that there were no injuries to the three-member crew based at Fort Belvoir. Military District of Washington spokeswoman Shaunteh Kelly described the incident on Thursday afternoon as "a precautionary landing" after a light came on in the cockpit.
She says a second helicopter was dispatched to pick up the crew and assess repairs.
