Army Corps dedicates $41M to deepen South Carolina harbor

FILE - In this March 20, 2014 photo, a container ship makes its way into the Port of Charleston in Charleston, S.C. The Army Corps announced Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, that it was dedicating $41.4 million to deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet, making it the deepest on the East Coast.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released more than $40 million to help deepen a South Carolina harbor.

The Army Corps announced Wednesday it was dedicating $41.4 million to deepen the Charleston Harbor to 52 feet (15.84 meters), making it the deepest on the East Coast.

South Carolina State Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said earlier this year the port needs $90 million in federal funds each year for three years to stay on schedule.

South Carolina lawmakers already provided the state's share of $271 million. Even with Wednesday's announcement, the federal government has only provided $66 million of the $287 million it is supposed to pay.

Construction to deepen the Charleston Harbor Entrance Channel began in February following the awarding of the first two dredging contracts.