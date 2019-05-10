Armed wildlife official prompts lockdown at Utah high school

HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say an armed Utah wildlife official who was called to put down an injured deer prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school.

The Deseret News reports Wasatch High School in Heber City was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student spotted a man with a rifle near the campus.

Heber City police and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office investigated, learning the man was an employee of the state Division of Wildlife Resources.

The state agency says the employee had notified county dispatch, but he did not say he would be outside his vehicle with a gun.

The agency says it is reviewing its policies and regrets any distress the incident might have caused.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com