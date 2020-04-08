Arkham Shine marks fifth anniversary

The owner of Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio recently helped make 300 face shields for first responders. The owner of Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio recently helped make 300 face shields for first responders. Photo: Courtesy Of Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio Photo: Courtesy Of Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Arkham Shine marks fifth anniversary 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A New Milford business owner is contributing to the efforts to provide much-needed supplies to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Awalt, owner of Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio, has helped make close to 300 face shields that will be sent to local hospitals and first responders.

“We all need to be doing something,” Awalt said of his efforts last week.

“It’s a chance to do something that is actually going to help the majority of people,” he said.

Through his connection to Performance Rigging Solutions in Danbury, Awalt, a Brookfield resident, was directed to Danbury Hackerspace, a coworking facility connected to the Danbury Library.

The non-profit organization founded in 2012 is raising funds to purchase PETG plastic to make hundreds, if not more, of face shields for local healthcare workers.

On April 2, Awalt contributed his time to help bend nearly 300 shields on his shop’s machine.

The shields will be added to the plastic visors volunteers are making from 3D printers.

Awalt opened Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio five years ago and in March moved his business from 90 Danbury Road to 453 Danbury Road (Route 7), in the new building next to House of Warmth.

The shop owner has been detailing cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles for 20 years. He operated other shops in Danbury and Wilton in the past.

The business primarily focuses on high-end detailing.

Several levels of detailing are available, and additional services such as headlight restoration, hand car washes and annual maintenance programs are offered.

“I just like making a car look —— the paint look — really, really good,” Awalt said of why he enjoys his job.

“The car is usually the second biggest investment you make,” he related. “I like to show my clients what it really looks like. What it looks like with minimal imprecation and when the light hits it right.”

Awalt focuses on the exterior of vehicles.

“I take time to do true paint correction, basically getting rid of scratches and minor imperfections in the paint to make sure the care looks as good as it possibly can before I protect the paint,” the owner said.

In addition, the shop offers GTechniq, a ceramic coating option that can meet budgets of all sizes.

“It’s a more durable permanent level of protection for the paint of a vehicle,” the owner explained.

Dwight Burke of Westchester County, N.Y., was impressed with everything he read about Arkham Shine online while researching where to take his new vehicle to get GTechniq.

“He’s known as the best in the area from what I read, and he did a fantastic job,” Burke said, noting he could have used detailers closer to his home but chose to drive an hour from his residence to New Milford for the service.

“Five stars,” the pleased customer related. “They’re just excellent with car detailing, treating the fabric of cars, coating rims, coating glass - everything.”

The cost of each sheet of 4’x8’ PETG plastic is $50. Approximately 40 shields can be made from one sheet. To learn more about the project, visit www.danburyhackerspace.com or email danburyhackerspace.com.

For more information about Arkham Shine Auto Detailing Studio, call 860-799-5403 or visit www.arkhamshine.com.