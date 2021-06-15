Arkansas to submit new Medicaid expansion plan next month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will give the federal government next month the state's overhauled Medicaid expansion proposal after federal officials blocked a work requirement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.

The state on Sunday began accepting public comment on t he proposed Medicaid plan and will hold two public hearings next week on the proposal. Hutchinson said the state planned to submit the proposal to President Joe Biden's administration on July 14 and hoped for federal approval by November or December.