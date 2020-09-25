Arkansas reports nearly 800 new confirmed coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported 20 more people died from the illness caused by the coronavirus as the state added nearly 800 new confirmed virus cases.

The Department of Health said the number of fatalities in the state from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March now total 1,266 from confirmed and probable cases.

The state reported 796 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 77,472. The state also reported 101 new probable cases. The number of people hospitalized increased by 27 to 484.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Arkansas ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. A White House task force this week applauded the state's mitigation efforts but said stronger compliance was needed.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said with the latest figures the test had exceeded its goal of 200,000 tests for the month, and that the state was working to increase its testing capacity.