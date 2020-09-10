Arkansas reports nearly 1,300 active virus cases at colleges

FILE - In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued ... more Photo: Btaton Breidenthal, AP Photo: Btaton Breidenthal, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arkansas reports nearly 1,300 active virus cases at colleges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported nearly 1,300 active coronavirus cases at its colleges and universities Thursday, as well as 525 in its public schools.

The state detailed the rise in on-campus virus cases in a new report days after Arkansas' top health official said the biggest growth in infections was coming from college-age people.

The vast majority of the active college cases are at the University of Arkansas’ main campus in Fayetteville, where officials have restricted on-campus activities and off-campus parties to combat the outbreak.

There were discrepancies, however, between the state's figures and the active cases the schools have announced. The report showed 953 active cases at UA, slightly higher than the figure the school has reported as of Wednesday. Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on Thursday said it has 172 active cases, which is more than the state reported.

The state said there have been 2,585 cases total among public school students, faculty and staff since June 10.

The Health Department reported 398 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide on Thursday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 66,804. The state also reported 70 additional positive tests through antigen testing.

Twelve more people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing the state's total fatalities to 940. The state's hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 392.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.