LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state's hospitalizations with the coronavirus increased for the 15th day in a row.

The Department of Health said the state's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,309 to 360,258 since the pandemic began. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 41 to 647, and deaths increased by seven to 5,977.