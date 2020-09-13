Arkansas reports 508 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials on Sunday reported 508 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of confirmed cases in the state is now at 69,050 and that there have been 976 deaths among those cases.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

As of Sunday there were about 370 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, health officials said. And more than 62,000 people have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.