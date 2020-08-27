Arkansas reports 222 coronavirus cases in public schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Thursday reported at least 222 students, teachers and staff at public schools are actively infected with the coronavirus as the state's new cases continued rising.

The state began releasing details on active virus cases at public school districts four days into the new school year. The state is releasing numbers of cases at districts that have more than five confirmed virus cases.

Arkansas' public schools have about 480,000 students and more than 69,000 teachers and staff.

The Health Department reported 722 new confirmed virus cases in the state, bringing its total cases since the pandemic began to 58,745. Of those cases, 6,632 are active ones that don't include people who have died or recovered.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose by seven to 739. The number of people hospitalized fell by two to 433.