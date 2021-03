LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state's active virus cases and hospitalizations continued to decline.

The Department of Health said the state's total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year now total 5,583. The state's active cases, meaning ones that don't include people who have recovered or died, decreased by 34 to 2,061. The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five to 176.