Arkansas panel issues recommendations on state's levees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel formed after historic flooding last year on Tuesday called for increased oversight of the state's levees, consolidation of some levee districts and state grants to make improvements.

The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented its final report on the state's system of 92 levees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the panel in 2019 after flooding along the Arkansas River that affected several levees, including one that was breached.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened a large dam to control the river flow after intense rain in Kansas and Oklahoma strained aging dams and levees.

The panel called for a standardized levee report that districts will have to file, and requiring county officials to sign off on them and are aware of any levee structural issues. It also called for the consolidation of levee districts that are dependent upon each other, but said the decisions on consolidation should be made at the local level.

The panel also said that additional financial assistance provided by the state should be encourage districts to bring levees up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards. Hutchinson said he supports such a grant program, and will work with lawmakers to determine how much funding it needs.