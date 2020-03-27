Arkansas lawmakers take up COVID-19 fund as virus cases rise

Signs outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. include reminders about social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 27, 2020. The state Senate met at the Capitol to take up a plan to set up a $173 million rainy day fund to address a budget shortfall projected because of the outbreak.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers prepared Friday to vote on creating a $173 million fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak as cases in the state continued to multiply.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the number of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 381 from 349 the previous day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The state House and Senate planned to vote on identical bills Friday afternoon that would shift the state's surplus into a “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund" that Gov. Asa Hutchinson could access. Hutchinson proposed the fund after announcing the state faced a $353 million budget shortfall due to the outbreak.

Legislative leaders hoped to wrap up the special session on the fund with final votes on the proposal early Saturday morning.