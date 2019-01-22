Arkansas lawmakers return for 2nd week of 2019 session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are returning to the Capitol for the second week of the legislative session and plan to begin discussing the governor's plan to reorganize state agencies.

The House and Senate are set to convene Tuesday afternoon after a long weekend marking the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. A Senate committee on Tuesday morning is expected to begin discussing Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut the number of state agencies answering directly to him from 42 to 15. Hutchinson has promoted the proposed reorganization as a way to make state government more efficient.

Lawmakers convened the 92nd General Assembly last week and are expected to also focus in the coming weeks on Hutchinson's proposed income tax cut and an effort to find additional long-term funding for the state's highways.