Arkansas judge again blocks abortion billing rule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has once again temporarily stopped Arkansas regulators from enforcing billing restrictions on three abortion-providing clinics.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox issued the ruling Thursday. The decision blocks the enforcement of a 2015 law that bars clinics from charging a patient seeking an abortion for related services during the 48-hour wait period before the procedure.

It's the second time Fox has halted regulators, citing concerns that the billing law violates the state and federal constitutions.

Concerns about the law arose after the state Board of Health in October upheld the state Department of Health's findings that Little Rock Family Planning Services and Planned Parenthood clinics in Little Rock and Fayetteville violated the law.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 8.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com