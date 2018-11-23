Arkansas holiday gas prices lower than national average

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The national travel group AAA has predicted that Arkansans traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend can expect to pay gas prices lower than the national average.

The group's Friday average shows Arkansan motorists are paying only $2.33 per gallon of gas, 25 cents less than the national average. The price is also 8 cents down from last week, and about 18 cents less than last month. It's about 5 cents more than last year.

Prices are highest in Cleveland County, where gas is about $2.77 per gallon, and lowest in Benton County at about $2.17 per gallon.

Arkansas State Police say motorists should still remember to drive safely and remind travelers that all front seat passengers and children under 15 are required by law to wear a seat belt.