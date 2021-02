LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he won't extend the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and some restaurants that was imposed because of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson cited a recent drop in hospitalizations and new cases as the reason for not extending the earlier closing time for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. The curfew was imposed in November because of a surge in cases and was set to expire on Wednesday.