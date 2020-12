LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas fell Saturday but remained near their recent record high, as state health officials reported more than 700 news cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths linked to the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health said there were 1,059 Arkansas residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, a drop of three from the day before. The state record was set Wednesday, when there were 1,110 patients hospitalized with the disease.