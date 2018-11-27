Arkansas committee supports regulated dicamba use in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A committee is recommending that the Arkansas Plant Board allow farmers to use the herbicide dicamba next year, but extend protections to prevent the weed killer from drifting and damaging crops.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the board's pesticide committee voted to allow in-crop use of dicamba in 2019 through June 15.

The group also recommended extending buffer zones for crops and other vegetation sensitive to the herbicide. The move comes after Arkansas banned the spraying of dicamba this year following complaints of crop damage in 2017.

The Environmental Protection Agency ruled last month to allow the herbicide's use on soybeans and cotton for the next two years.

The full board will consider accepting or amending the recommendations Dec. 6. The issue will then move to a public comment period.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com