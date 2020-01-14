Arkansas circuit judge candidate appeals removal from ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas district judge is appealing his removal from the ballot as a candidate for a circuit judge position.

KAIT-TV reports that Lawrence County District Judge Adam Weeks filed the appeal Friday with the state Supreme Court after being removed from the ballot on Jan. 7.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ordered Weeks' removal from the ballot because of a 1994 conviction for using fictitious car tags.

Piazza said in his ruling that it seems “absurd,” but that the state constitution bars people convicted of crimes that involve acts of deceit, fraud or making a false statement from running for certain elected offices.

Court records show the Supreme Court agreed to expedite its consideration of the appeal.

Weeks was elected district judge in 2014, a position not covered by the provision used to disqualify him from the circuit court seat election.

Two other candidates, Joe Grider, of Pocahontas, and Timothy T. Watson Sr., of Newport are on the March 3 ballot for the 3rd Judicial District that covers Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties in northeastern Arkansas.

Judy Miller, a Randolph County voter, filed a lawsuit on Dec. 6 challenging Weeks' candidacy.