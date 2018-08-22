Arkansas attorney general releases records from agency work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' attorney general has released the remainder of her personnel record from her work at a state agency, including a form that she says incorrectly states she was discharged from the job for gross misconduct.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the eight additional pages Wednesday from her work as an attorney for the Department of Human Services in 2006 and 2007. A state judge on Monday ordered DHS to release the documents but hasn't issued a written order enforcing that ruling.

Rutledge, a Republican, resigned from DHS in December 2007 to work on former Gov. Mike Huckabee's campaign. The documents include a form filled out by a DHS staffer when Rutledge applied for unemployment benefits in 2009 in Washington that states she was discharged from DHS for gross misconduct.