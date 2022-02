LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Arkansas Senate tabled efforts Thursday to enact an abortion ban modeled on Texas' restrictive law, thus dimming prospects for it to come back up during this year's session.

The Senate voted 20-11 to table resolutions that would have allowed lawmakers to consider banning abortion except to save a mother's life. Like the Texas law, the ban would be enforced by private citizens filing lawsuits.