Arizona woman among 9 honored for leadership in clean energy

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy is recognizing nine women for their achievements and leadership in clean energy and one of them is from Arizona.

Dr. Suzanne Singer is a member of the Navajo (Diné) tribe and chief engineer for Native Renewables in Flagstaff.

She co-founded the nonprofit organization in 2016 to solve energy access challenges for 15,000 families on the Navajo Nation who live without electricity.

Singer develops programs that promote tribal energy independence, offer affordable off-grid solar energy solutions, and provide training and education to empower families.

She previously was a staff engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

Singer and the eight other winners of this year’s awards will be honored Thursday at the U.S. C3E Women in Clean Energy Symposium in Washington, D.C.