Arizona voters won't see primary debates

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters casting ballots for an open U.S. Senate seat in Arizona are unlikely to see to see a televised debate despite calls from two of the three candidates.

Rep. Martha McSally, Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio are vying for the nomination to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Jeff Flake.

Ward has called for a debate throughout 2018. Arpaio on Wednesday tweeted a letter challenging his opponents to a televised debate.

But McSally on Wednesday said that with 13 days to the primary, she's focused on engaging directly with voters and "debunking the lies and attacks that are coming."

On the Democratic side, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema and activist Deedra Abboud haven't had a televised debate either.

The primary is Aug. 28.