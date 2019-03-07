Arizona unemployment rate rises to 5.1 percent in January

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's unemployment rose to 5.1 percent in January from 4.9 percent in December as the workforce grew by nearly 16,000 jobs amid weakness in nearly all economic sectors.

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity's report Thursday says nonfarm employment declined by 47,800 jobs in January, a month when many businesses need fewer seasonal workers.

Meanwhile, the workforce increased by nearly 16,000 in one of the largest over-the-month increases on record for January in recent decades.

Over the year, the workforce increased by just over 125,000 people while nonfarm employment increased by 79,300 jobs over the year.

The only economic sector adding jobs in January was natural resources and mining, up 100 jobs, while nine sectors lost jobs.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost the most ground, shedding 14,000 jobs.