PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday surpassed the milestone of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases after the state reported 3,707 new infections amid continued wrangling over vaccinations and mask requirements.

The state is now the 13th in the U.S. to hit that mark after starting with its first confirmed case at Arizona State University in January 2020 and then going on to be labeled “the hot spot of the world” amid last winter's surge.