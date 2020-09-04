Arizona reports 728 additional COVID cases, 41 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported 728 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 41 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 204,681 cases and 5,171 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths reported in Arizona through Thursday continued to decrease through the past two weeks. That's according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.

The rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona went from 784 on Aug. 20 to 545 on Thursday as the rolling average for daily deaths went from 43 to 34.

Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July, with cases and deaths trending downward since. Declines in several COVID-19 hospitalization metrics slowed this week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.