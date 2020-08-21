Arizona reports 619 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported 619 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 196,899 cases and 4,688 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted by the Department of Health Services continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in early June before Arizona became a national hot spot. Case amd death reports have dropped sharply in the past month.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of new daily cases dropped from 1,836 on Aug. 6 to 784 on Aug. 20, and the rolling average of deaths per day dropped from 64 on Aug. 6 to 43 on Aug. 20.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.